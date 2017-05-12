Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.3 million Ram...

Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.3 million Ram pickups for possibly fatal software problem

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.3 million pickup trucks because of a software problem tied to at least one death and two injuries.The problem could disable side airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening in a rollover accident.The affected vehicles are the 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups. Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.3 million pickup trucks because of a software problem tied to at least one death and two injuries.The problem could disable side airbags from deploying and seat belts from tightening in a rollover accident.The affected vehicles are the 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups.

