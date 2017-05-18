Fawn Township house fire deemed accidental Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals ruled a Fawn Township fire from last week was accidental in nature. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/05/18/fawn-township-house-fire-deemed-accidental/330253001/ A fire at a Fawn Township home on May 11 caused an estimated $125,000 in damage, state police said.

