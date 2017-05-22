Family working to rehab, open York pizza shop
Family working to rehab, open York pizza shop NJ's Pizza shop, located on Jackson Street near York College, should be open by the end of June. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/05/22/family-hopes-rehab-open-york-pizza-shop/330741001/ Nathan Shortlidge of Jackson Township and Nathaniel Small of North York work to measure underlayment for their future pizza shop on West Jackson Street in York.
