Expectant York dad assaults pregnant woman, cops say
A York man put his knee on the belly of the woman pregnant with his child on Saturday, ignoring her pleas to stop, police said. Expectant York dad assaults pregnant woman, cops say A York man put his knee on the belly of the woman pregnant with his child on Saturday, ignoring her pleas to stop, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|17 hr
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar '17
|nice
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC