Engel Nears Completion of Capacity Expansion in Shanghai

As the company marks 10 years of large press production in Shanghai, it closes in on an expansion that will greatly expand capacity and max out the available land space. One year after it marked 30 years in the Chinese market, Austrian injection molding machine and automation supplier Engel celebrated 10 years of machine production in Shanghai with details on a big capacity expansion, as well as a shift in the local unit's operational strategy.

