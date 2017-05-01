EDITORIAL: PA liquor bills make sense EDITORIAL: Proposal to privatize wholesale wine and spirit sales is a move in the right direction. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/05/01/editorial-pa-liquor-bills-make-sense/101151656/ State Rep. Seth Grove, sits with the York Dispatch editorial board for a discussion about taxes and the state budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.