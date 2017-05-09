EDITORIAL: Lives are at stake The calls come over the scanner every day. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/05/09/editorial-lives-stake/101455954/ In the middle of the afternoon, early in the morning, 8 p.m., 11 p.m., 11 a.m., 2 a.m., 5 p.m. Those of us who listen to the scanner constantly hear the same calls again and again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.