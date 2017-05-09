EDITORIAL: Lives are at stake
EDITORIAL: Lives are at stake The calls come over the scanner every day. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/05/09/editorial-lives-stake/101455954/ In the middle of the afternoon, early in the morning, 8 p.m., 11 p.m., 11 a.m., 2 a.m., 5 p.m. Those of us who listen to the scanner constantly hear the same calls again and again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church revival
|9 hr
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|bettina
|26
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC