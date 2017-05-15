EDITORIAL: Keep 'Rodeo' out of York
EDITORIAL: Let's keep 'Rodeo' out of York for good EDITORIAL: The 2016 appearance should be the final rodeo for the "Cowboy Monkey Rodeo" in York. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/05/15/editorial-lets-keep-rodeo-out-york-good/101638338/ The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims protests during the 2016 York appearance of the "Cowboy Monkey Rodeo" convinced Revs' officials to discontinue the promotion, which the team has featured three times in all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC