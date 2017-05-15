EDITORIAL: Keep 'Rodeo' out of York

EDITORIAL: Let's keep 'Rodeo' out of York for good EDITORIAL: The 2016 appearance should be the final rodeo for the "Cowboy Monkey Rodeo" in York. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims protests during the 2016 York appearance of the "Cowboy Monkey Rodeo" convinced Revs' officials to discontinue the promotion, which the team has featured three times in all.

