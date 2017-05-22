Devers students to help endangered birds ata

Students from York City's Devers K-8 school will help the York Audubon Society count endangered birds and clean up Kiwanis Lake Park this Friday. Devers students to help endangered birds at Kiwanis Lake Students from York City's Devers K-8 school will help the York Audubon Society count endangered birds and clean up Kiwanis Lake Park this Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.