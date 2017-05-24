DA: No charges to be filed in June 2016 officer-involved shooting in York City

YORK, Pa -The York County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday that it will not be filing charges against two officers who shot and injured 44-year-old James M. Armentrout Jr. in York City in June 2016. District Attorney Tom Kearney found York City Police Officer Paul Thorne was in clear threat of imminent danger by Armentrout when Officer Thorne and York City Police Officer Sean Haggarty shot him on June 18, 2016.

