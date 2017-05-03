Cumberland County Commissioners rejects Capital Area Transit proposed 2017-18 budget

At their Wednesday meeting Cumberland County Commissioners unanimously passed a Resolution expressing their opposition to the budget proposed by Capital Area Transit management for 2017-18, and called on funding partners Dauphin County and City of Harrisburg to follow suit. The resolution cites gross fiscal irresponsibility as the basis for their call to reject the proposal when it is acted on by the CAT Board at its Thursday, May 4, monthly meeting.

