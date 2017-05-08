Crash snarling Rt. 30 traffic in Springetts
Crash snarling Rt. 30 traffic in Springetts A crash on Route 30 is snarling westbound traffic in Springettsbury Township, not far from the Memory Lane exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC