Cops won't be charged in shooting of man accused of trying to hit them with SUV

James Michael Armentrout Jr., 44, of North York, was shot June 18 while trying to evade police trying to arrest him on unrelated charges on a York bar parking lot. In the report issued by York County District Attorney Tom Kearney, state police say Officer Paul Thorne was in threat of imminent danger from Armentrout's vehicle when he and Officer Sean Haggarty fired.

