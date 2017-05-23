Cops won't be charged in shooting of man accused of trying to hit them with SUV
James Michael Armentrout Jr., 44, of North York, was shot June 18 while trying to evade police trying to arrest him on unrelated charges on a York bar parking lot. In the report issued by York County District Attorney Tom Kearney, state police say Officer Paul Thorne was in threat of imminent danger from Armentrout's vehicle when he and Officer Sean Haggarty fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|joyjoy06
|53
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC