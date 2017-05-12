Central Yorka s Parrini advances past U.S. Open Qualifier
The dream to play in the U.S. Open Championship is alive and well for Joe Parrini. The Central York star golfer ends up in a four-way tie for first place with a one-under round of 69 at Country Club of York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Church revival
|Tue
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC