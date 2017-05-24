Buddhism, psychic guides hanging of York restaurant's new sign
Aiyarath Boontanomwan, a co-owner of World Grills in York, had a new sign placed on her business at 11:11 a.m. on May 23 after consulting a psychic in Thailand. Incense connects the moment spiritually though her Buddhist faith during installation.
