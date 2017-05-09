A 20-year-old man sliced the finger of a woman he knew with a knife and later allegedly flashed a handgun at her and her children, according to York City Police. Bowie knife, gun used in York assault, cops say A 20-year-old man sliced the finger of a woman he knew with a knife and later allegedly flashed a handgun at her and her children, according to York City Police.

