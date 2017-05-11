Bill to restrict identifying officers in shootings moves to Senate
A bill that would restrict releasing the identity of law enforcement officers who discharge their firearm while on duty is moving on to the full Senate. Bill to restrict identifying officers in shootings moves to Senate A bill that would restrict releasing the identity of law enforcement officers who discharge their firearm while on duty is moving on to the full Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Concerned Parent
|547
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC