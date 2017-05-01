Bank robber dressed as woman to serve 5 - "10 years

Bank robber dressed as woman made 'stupid decisions,' he says Eric Reaves, 47, of York, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2qq0Icl This week in the wrap-up: under the cover of light, get a room and i hear there's lots of snow in Costa Rica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.