Amtrak to hire private company to manage New York Penn Station concourse
Amtrak said on Thursday that it plans to hire a private company to manage the concourse-level areas it controls in New York's outdated and overcrowded Pennsylvania Station. Amtrak will create a new development entity tasked with selecting a management firm for its concourse areas, President Wick Moorman said at a New York State Assembly committee hearing in Manhattan.
