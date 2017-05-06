a oeNot One Morea Walk & Run for Recovery helps fight addiction
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa - People from the community came together in York County to walk or run in honor of friends and loved ones who lost their battle to addiction. The York chapter of "Not One More" held its "Walk and Run for Recovery" Saturday at John Rudy County Park in Springettsbury Township.
