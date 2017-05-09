100 men read to children setting good example

Second-graders smile while William Penn Senior High School basketball coach and educator Clovis Gallon reads a story at Devers K-8 school in York on Monday as part of an annual event promoting reading and responsibility. My Brother's Keeper York, PA collaborated with the 6th Annual Reading IS Essential: 100 Men Reading Program in York, bringing mentors into schools to read children a story.

