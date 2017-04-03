Yorktowne Hotel hosting public sale
Those hoping to own a piece of the historic Yorktowne Hotel, undergoing renovations, will get their chance in late May. Yorktowne Hotel hosting public sale Those hoping to own a piece of the historic Yorktowne Hotel, undergoing renovations, will get their chance in late May. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/money/business/2017/04/03/yorktowne-hotel-hosting-public-sale/99979132/ Rick Buckner, left, and his son Ryan, both of York, move a dresser from an eighth floor room as volunteers from LifePath Christian Ministries move furniture and other items destined for auction at the Yorktowne Hotel, Monday, March 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Sun
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC