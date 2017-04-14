A York-area man is charged federally with bank robbery for allegedly acting as the getaway driver during a 2016 holdup in Springettsbury Township, according to a news release Yorker charged by feds with bank robbery A York-area man is charged federally with bank robbery for allegedly acting as the getaway driver during a 2016 holdup in Springettsbury Township, according to a news release Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/14/yorker-charged-feds-bank-robbery/100469006/ A York-area man is charged federally with bank robbery for allegedly acting as the getaway driver during a 2016 holdup in Springettsbury Township, according to a news release Ryan Warnick, 37, already has a signed plea agreement in place with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg, according to online court records.

