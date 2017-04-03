York Symphony Orchestra Announces 2017-18 Season
The York Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce the 2017-2018 season, World Tour: A Musical Voyage Around the Globe , featuring some of the most recognizable classical music compositions from Ireland, Austria, Cuba, Mexico, Russia and the United States. World Tour will treat audiences to eleven performances including six Classical Series programs, four Pops Series programs and the annual Young Person's Concert.
