York prison cited in ICE sexual harassmenta

York prison cited in ICE sexual harassment complaint A federal complaint alleging inadequate investigations into sexual abuse at ICE detention centers includes a York prison case. Held in immigration detention at York County Prison during 2013, Rosanna Santos claims she was told by a correctional officer she would be sexually assaulted if she didn't follow his orders exactly, according to a complaint recently submitted to federal agencies.

