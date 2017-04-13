York prison cited in ICE sexual harassmenta
York prison cited in ICE sexual harassment complaint A federal complaint alleging inadequate investigations into sexual abuse at ICE detention centers includes a York prison case. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/04/13/york-prison-cited-sexual-harassment-complaint/100420888/ Held in immigration detention at York County Prison during 2013, Rosanna Santos claims she was told by a correctional officer she would be sexually assaulted if she didn't follow his orders exactly, according to a complaint recently submitted to federal agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|36
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC