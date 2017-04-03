York man banned from bail bond work caught working in the office
LANCASTER, Pa.-A York man who was previously banned by a Lancaster County judge from doing bail bondsman work was recently caught working at the office. In February, Judge Howard Knisely ordered the ban as part of Michael Hansen Sr.'s sentence for assaulting a Lancaster woman and stealing her dog during a 2015 home visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Sun
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC