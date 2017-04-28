York man accused of assaulting special needs student at Hannah Penn
YORK CITY, Pa.-A York man is accused of assaulting a special needs third-grade student at Hannah Penn last month. Charles M. Smith, 30, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.
