York has Zika kits, not Zika
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed that York City Bureau of Health has received Zika prevention kits, but said the kits had no relation to a reported case of Zika. York has Zika kits, not Zika The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed that York City Bureau of Health has received Zika prevention kits, but said the kits had no relation to a reported case of Zika.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC