York ENCORE musical showcase date announced

The York County high school musical theater showcase ENCORE has announced plans for the 2017 ceremony. The showcase, which will include performances, awards and scholarship presentations, will take place at Central York High School on Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. Over 500 student actors, dancers, musicians, and stagehands from 14 schools across the county will take part in the event.

