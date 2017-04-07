York ENCORE musical showcase date announced
York ENCORE musical showcase date announced The York County high school musical theater showcase ENCORE has announced plans for the 2017 ceremony. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/04/07/york-encore-musical-showcase-date-announced/100179544/ The showcase, which will include performances, awards and scholarship presentations, will take place at Central York High School on Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. Over 500 student actors, dancers, musicians, and stagehands from 14 schools across the county will take part in the event.
