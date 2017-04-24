York Couny teen left unconscious in hit-and-run
David Kent Jr. is accused of hitting Abigail Osborn with his car and leaving her unconscious by the side of the road. Distinguished Young Women participant left unconscious after hit-and-run David Kent Jr. is accused of hitting Abigail Osborn with his car and leaving her unconscious by the side of the road.
