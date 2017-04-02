York Co. woman surprises stepmom on b...

York Co. woman surprises stepmom on birthday; asks to be adopted

Two York County sisters are asking their stepmom to adopt them after their birth mother left them when they were just children. Diana Gopear was asked by her two stepdaughters, Christina and Emily, to adopt them.

