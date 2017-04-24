World's fanciest 40 oz
There are few greater, albeit admittedly somewhat basic--in the Starbucks- and green juice-drinking kind of way-- drinkable delights to kick off warmer weather with than ros. If the wine itself wasn't enough to get you into a festive mood for the upcoming summer season, there are now ros forties to fulfill both your enological and collegiate dreams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|1 hr
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC