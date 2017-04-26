What a new traffic monitoring system on part of Route 30 means for drivers in York County
There is a new traffic monitoring system being used in part of York county. The adaptive traffic light system was activated just yesterday and is meant to help traffic on Route 30 from North Hills Road to Kenneth Road.
