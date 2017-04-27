WGAL restored on Dish Network
WGAL restored on Dish Network York's Dish Network customers can once again watch "The Tonight Show," "The Voice" and "Blacklist." Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/money/business/2017/04/27/wgal-restored-dish-network/100994744/ WGAL-TV and Dish came to an agreement, and the local channel and the 29 other Hearst Television stations are back on the subscription TV service, Hearst announced Thursday.
