West York supt. leaving after 19 years
West York superintendent leaving after 19 years York County's longest tenured superintendent is leaving West York Area School District. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2opayvT Emilie Lonardi has been appointed the new superintendent of Downingtown Area School District in Chester County, according to a post on the school district's Facebook page .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|36
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC