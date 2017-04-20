Wellspana s motivational meet-and-gre...

Wellspana s motivational meet-and-greet with York Revolution

Thursday proved to be a day of motivation at Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital. Players with the York Revolution baseball team paid a visit to the facility, signing autographs and spending some time with patients who are recovering and working through therapy.

York, PA

