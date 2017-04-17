WellSpan York Hospital completes $50 ...

WellSpan York Hospital completes $50 million Emergency Department renovation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

WellSpan York Hospital announced today the completion of its Emergency Department renovation, marking the end of a multiyear, $50 million project aimed at enhancing lifesaving treatment for the most serious injuries and complex conditions. "Our emergency department renovation was a project 10 years in the making," said Keith Noll, senior vice president, WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan York Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 15 Vaeriel Axel demo... 38
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10) Apr 2 bettina 26
News Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ... Mar 30 Justellnthetruth 1
News Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ... Mar 28 nice 1
News York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09) Mar 28 Paul the thug 50
News Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10) Mar 28 Shadow blackson 69
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC