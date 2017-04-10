Website helps kin find theft of dead ...

Website helps kin find theft of dead boy's ID

A Pennsylvania man who assumed the identity of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 has been arrested on charges of Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft after the baby's aunt discovered the ruse on Ancestry.com. Jon Vincent, 44, was arrested Monday in Lansdale, near Philadelphia, but had also lived near Pittsburgh and York, Pa., since 2003, after first obtaining a Social Security card in the name Nathan Laskoski in 1996, federal prosecutors said.

