Website helps kin find theft of dead boy's ID
A Pennsylvania man who assumed the identity of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 has been arrested on charges of Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft after the baby's aunt discovered the ruse on Ancestry.com. Jon Vincent, 44, was arrested Monday in Lansdale, near Philadelphia, but had also lived near Pittsburgh and York, Pa., since 2003, after first obtaining a Social Security card in the name Nathan Laskoski in 1996, federal prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|20 hr
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC