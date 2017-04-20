Watch: York Suburban student donates hundreds ofa
York Suburban sophomore Elise Atkinson worked with William Penn secretary Yenitza Lindsay to collect 700 prom dresses from community members and local stores to give to William Penn and West York students. Watch: York Suburban student donates hundreds of prom dresses York Suburban sophomore Elise Atkinson worked with William Penn secretary Yenitza Lindsay to collect 700 prom dresses from community members and local stores to give to William Penn and West York students.
