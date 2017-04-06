Walk with dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in York
Have you ever imagined what it might have been like to cuddle a baby dinosaur, to look into the mouth of a velociraptor or stand next to a stegosaurus? Walk with dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in York Have you ever imagined what it might have been like to cuddle a baby dinosaur, to look into the mouth of a velociraptor or stand next to a stegosaurus? Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/04/06/walk-dinosaurs-jurassic-quest-york/100113736/ Dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes are set up for Jurassic Quest at York Expo Center - Utz Arena in York City, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC