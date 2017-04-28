U. S. Marshals arrest two York men on sex related charges
James Moore, 45, and Clinton Carter, 33, were both arrested Friday in York by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force on outstanding warrants. On April 27, York City Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Moore with possession of Child Pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar '17
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Paul the thug
|50
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC