Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania on night of correspondents' dinner

President Donald Trump is spending his 100th day in office not at the annual black-tie dinner that some say launched his bid for the White House, but with some of the people who sent him there. Amid increasingly hostile relations between Trump and the media, Trump announced in February that he would not attend the White House correspondents' dinner Saturday night -- making him the first President since Ronald Reagan to miss the event .

