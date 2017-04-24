Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania on night of correspondents' dinner
President Donald Trump is spending his 100th day in office not at the annual black-tie dinner that some say launched his bid for the White House, but with some of the people who sent him there. Amid increasingly hostile relations between Trump and the media, Trump announced in February that he would not attend the White House correspondents' dinner Saturday night -- making him the first President since Ronald Reagan to miss the event .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar '17
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Paul the thug
|50
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC