Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylva...

Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania on night of correspondents' dinner

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

President Donald Trump is spending his 100th day in office not at the annual black-tie dinner that some say launched his bid for the White House, but with some of the people who sent him there. Amid increasingly hostile relations between Trump and the media, Trump announced in February that he would not attend the White House correspondents' dinner Saturday night -- making him the first President since Ronald Reagan to miss the event .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09) Apr 21 joyjoy06 53
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10) Apr 2 bettina 26
News Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ... Mar '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ... Mar '17 nice 1
News York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09) Mar '17 Paul the thug 50
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC