Toyota recalls 228,000 Tacoma trucks
Toyota is recalling 228,000 Tacoma vehicles over an issue that could cause drivers to lose control of their cars. Toyota is recalling 228,000 Tacoma vehicles over an issue that could cause drivers to lose control of their cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Paul the thug
|50
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC