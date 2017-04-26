Tony Bennett's coming to York
The first time he sung at the venue was in 1989, when it was called the Strand Capitol Performing Arts Center. Tony Bennett's coming to York The first time he sung at the venue was in 1989, when it was called the Strand Capitol Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC