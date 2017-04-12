Three Ohio residents facing charges after prostitution ring is busted in York
Sharon Wyatt, 43, Gary Alexander, 52, and Brett Alexander, 55, are facing charges of trafficking of individuals, involuntary servitude, and promoting prostitution among other charges. At approximately 5:45 p.m., state trooper Christopher Colarusso, working as an undercover, made contact with a person using a Backpage.com advertisement entitled "Tall sexy hot Brunette 0 25." Colarusso texted the person at the advertisement and received a response asking if he was law enforcement.
