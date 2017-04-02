The tale of Gilbert Bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek After seeing Teresa Boeckel's article, in the York Daily Record earlier this week, about historic but deteriorating... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nK6Z1v After seeing Teresa Boeckel's article, in the York Daily Record earlier this week, about historic but deteriorating bridges spanning the Yellow Breeches Creek, I recalled pertinent long-ago Gilbert Family History questions concerning Gilbert Bridge. This York County Archives 1954 photo shows Gilbert Bridge after bridge repairs were made on that Pratt Truss bridge connecting Gilbert Road in York County with Bishop Road in Cumberland County; while bridging the Yellow Breeches Creek.

