Thaddeus Stevens might help York's identity
Thaddeus Stevens might help York's identity crisis A historic preservation consultant sees Thaddeus Stevens as a key character in telling stories about the Underground Railroad Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oMtIKF A group gathered in Hellam Township to bring awareness to the impending demolition of a home built in the 1750s that was part of the underground railroad. Thus began a long career in politics and civil rights that found its grounding in southcentral Pennsylvania and went on to influence national politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC