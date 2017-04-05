Teen claims self-defense in deadly Yo...

Teen claims self-defense in deadly York City shooting

YORK CITY, Pa.-A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 50-year-old Craig Henise in York City. Bernard Howard Simmons III, 16, is charged with criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license.

