Stetler gets jail This story originally published on Sept. 26, 2012 Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2q157lB After being sentenced to 1 1/2 to five years in prison Tuesday for his conviction in the Pennsylvania House public corruption investigation, former York Democratic state Rep. Stephen Stetler declined to comment as he left the Dauphin County Courthouse.

