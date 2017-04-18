Shredding your financial documents is the safest way to protect your information

People can safely dispose of personal financial documents and other sensitive records at an Operation: Stop Scams shredding event offered by the AARP Fraud Watch Network on Saturday, April 22 at Continental Paper Grading in York. The free event will be held from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Continental Paper Grading, located at 3550 Concord Road in York.

